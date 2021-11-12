UrduPoint.com

PM Directs To Take Steps Against Pilferage Of Water In Canals

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on decrease of middlemen’s role enabling the farmers to get good price of their products during his meeting in Islamabad with the farmers from the Southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined the importance of solving problems of farmers and directed to take immediate steps to stop pilferage of water in the canals.

Talking to a delegation of farmers from Southern Punjab in Islamabad, he emphasized on decrease of middlemen's role enabling the farmers to get good price of their products.

The Prime Minister further directed the authorities concerned to invoke relevant laws to deal with cartelization and to shun hoarding practices.

The Prime Minister said that in order to explore full potential of the agriculture sector, the government has launched Agriculture Emergency Program worth 277 billion rupees, an unprecedented allocation for the sector.

This initiative is aimed at enhancing the productivity of wheat, rice, sugarcane, pulses, and oilseed crops; besides developing livestock and water sectors.

Imran Khan said the government is also extending Kissan Cards to farmers, especially the smaller ones, for modernizing the agriculture sector and farmers will get benefits of various government programs such as crop loans and subsidies on fertilizers, seeds and pesticides through this card.

