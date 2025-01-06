PM felicitates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday congratulated Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday congratulated Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship.

He said after a gap of 18 years Sohail Adnan won Junior Squash Championship and brightened the name of Pakistan in the whole world.

He said the win of Sohail Adnan refreshed memories of Pakistan's successes in the game of squash.

Sohail Adnan brought happiness to the nation, he said adding the whole nation was proud of him.He expressed best wishes for the future of Sohail Adnan.