Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the committee, accompanied by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Communication Minister Asad Mahmood, and other government officials.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz on Saturday established a high-level committee to assess whether the Pakistan national cricket team should participate in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Security department representatives will also be included in the committee. Their Primary task is to provide recommendations to Prime Minister Shehbaz regarding Pakistan's participation in the ODI World Cup.

The final decision will rest with the Prime Minister once he receives the committee's findings.

The international tournament is set to commence in October and will be hosted by India. The formation of this committee follows the Asia Cricket Council's approval of a hybrid model for conducting the Asia Cup tournament, as India had declined to visit Pakistan.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) formally requested government permission to compete in the ODI World Cup.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), acting on behalf of the PCB, sought the government's clearance for the team's participation in the event hosted by India.

The PCB also requested a thorough assessment of the security arrangements at the five venues offered to Pakistan for their World Cup matches.

Furthermore, the PCB sought the government's counsel regarding the choice of venues.

The World Cup will kick off on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan is scheduled to face India on October 15 in Ahmedabad as well. Meanwhile, the host nation, India, will commence their campaign on October 8 against Australia, the five-time World Cup champions, in Chennai.

The tournament will feature a total of 10 teams, with the first eight already securing their spots through the Cricket World Cup Super League.

The remaining two spots will be determined at the conclusion of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, set to end on July 9. In the World Cup, each team will play against the other nine in a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout stage and semi-finals.