PM hails Babar Azam for leading cricket team in 'tremendous fightback'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Babar Azam and the cricket team for giving excellent performance in the match with Australia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Babar Azam and the cricket team for giving excellent performance in the match with Australia.

"Congratulations to Babar Azam for leading the Pak team in a tremendous fightback with a superb captain's inning & world-class batting display," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister also congratulated the rest of the team, especially Rizwan and Shafique, for the way they fought back.

However in reference to the political "match-fixing", the prime minister mentioned that he could not watch the cricket match for being busy in fighting a match at "another front".

"Unfortunately, I could not watch this match as I am fighting on another front against match-fixing where huge amounts of money are being used to lure my players," he said.