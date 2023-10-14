PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The caretaker prime minister expresses his support, saying that best of luck to the team for today’s match against India.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar extended his best wishes to the Pakistan Cricket Team as they prepared to face host India in an ICC World Cup match held in Ahmedabad.

The prime minister expressed his support, stating, "Best of luck to our cricket team for today's match against India! May you play with determination, skill, and the unwavering fighting spirit that you're known for."

He emphasized that the entire nation stands behind the national team and will fervently cheer them on, with a hopeful message to "bring it home."