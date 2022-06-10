PM Kamyab Jawan Weightlifting, Wrestling Inter-Regional Contests begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Under Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program Weightlifting and Wrestling competitions got under the aegis of Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University and Higher education Commission Islamabad here at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Indoor Hall inside University of Peshawar campus on Thursday.

The Weightlifting and Wrestling Talent Hunt Provincial Sports League under the Prime Minister's Youth Program at the University of Peshawar Sports Complex provided great thrills for the jam-packed spectators.

Provincial Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan was the special guest on the occasion. Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees presided over the function. Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar Professor Dr. Bakht Jehan, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Hussain, Head, Sports Department, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Dr. Noorzada, former international handball player Samiullah Marwat, Dr. Arif Khan, Professor Adalat Khan, Anwar Khan, Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation Sohail Riaz, former international wrestler Zahid Khan, Nimat Ullah Khan, former international weightlifter Salahuddin, Amir Iqbal, Asim Zubair Sheraz were also present on this occasion and witnessed the wrestling and weightlifting events.

Wrestling and Weightlifting players from Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Bannu regions are participating in the competitions. In total, more than 100 athletes are participating in wrestling and weightlifting competitions.

Sohail Khan of Peshawar won gold, Rozi of Bannu won silver while Zeenat Gul of Peshawar won bronze medal in the 73kg weight category while in the weightlifting Shujaullah of Peshawar claimed gold medal, Ahmad Ali of Bannu took silver medal and Zaka Ullah of Mardan took bronze medal.

Secretary Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees and Vice Chancellor Agricultural University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht distributed medals among the athletes.

Provincial Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan in his speech paying homage to the Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Director General Sports University of Peshawar Bahr Karam and his team for organizing the competitions.

He said that organizing the Talent Hunt Program under the Prime Minister's Youth Program with the collaboration of Higher Education Commission is a good initiative to bring the players forward. He said that the league should be introduced in all sports. He said that as many league competitions as there would be, our players would come forward as they would get more opportunities to compete and play their due role in winning medals at the national and international levels.

He also appreciated Director General Sports Bahre Karam and Dr. Farooq Hussain for their key role in bringing the players toward this talent hunt wherein first a open trials were conducted in all these regions and later on provided opportunities to the players to compete against each other in the wrestling and weightlifting.

Bahre Karam on this occasion said that he has full support of Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees and Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Professor Dr. Zahoor Ul Haq for extending due support.