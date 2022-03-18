PM Kamyab Jawan Youth Sports Talent Hunt Drive Wrestling, Weightlifting begins in Swat

Wrestling and weightlifting trials under the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Drive organized by the Directorate of Sports, University of Peshawar at Government Postgraduate Jahanzeb College here on Thursday

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Wrestling and weightlifting trials under the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Drive organized by the Directorate of Sports, University of Peshawar at Government Postgraduate Jahanzeb College here on Thursday.

Additional Commissioner Swat Qazi Riaz Ali cut the ribbon and inaugurated the trials of wrestling and weightlifting on the occasion. University sports Committee Prof. Dr. Naseer Ahmed, Director Distance education Noorzada and Director Sports Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Farooq Hussain and other personalities were present.

More than 200 wrestling and weightlifting athletes participated in the trials on the opening day. The best performers for Malakand Division were selected from both the events, said Chief Organizer and Director Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam.

It is a great honor to host badminton and now conduct wrestling and weightlifting trials across the province, Bahre Karam said. "We are strive to provide the best facilities to the players and officials and hold the best competitions so that Athletes from 15 to 25 years of age would get a chance to show their hidden talent.

Trials of Hazara players will be held at Regional Sports Office Abbottabad on March 19. The trials will be held on March 20 at Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan. He said Kohat University of Science and Technology would hold the trials as well.