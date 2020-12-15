PM Khan never interfered into cricketing matters, says Wasim Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The PCB CEO says that they have independent system to make decision about cricket matters, though, the PM is patron in chief of the board.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan never interfered into cricketing matters of the board, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan on Tuesday.

Wasim Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was consulted in important matters but he did not give any directives on the cricketing matters of the board.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the patron in chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The board CEO said: “ We are reconstituted last year as Prime Minister Imran Khan who is himself is a former player have never interfered into cricketing matters,”.

“He never gave orders or directives for the cricket matters,” he said, pointing out that they had an independent system under which the Chairman Ehsan Mani made his own decision.

Talkiing about bilateral series about Pakistan and India, Wasim Khan said that Pakistan was always ready to play but it was Indian that always showed reluctance.

“It is up to BCCI as Pakistan is always ready to play cricket,” he added.

He also pointed out that playing cricket under the current tense situation was also difficult.

The CEO was excited over visiting teams including New Zealand, England and South Africa.

“Confirmation from South African is really exciting as many international teams will follow it to visit Pakistan to play cricket,” he said, pointing out that England will come to Pakistan after New Zealand’s tour.