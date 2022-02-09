UrduPoint.com

PM Khans Attendance Of Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony Highly Appreciable: China

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 04:21 PM

PM Khans attendance of Beijing Olympics opening ceremony highly appreciable: China

China on Wednesday highly appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan's attendance of the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and said that the warm welcome to the Pakistani contingent by Chinese audience once again showed the ironclad friendship was deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) ::China on Wednesday highly appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan's attendance of the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and said that the warm welcome to the Pakistani contingent by Chinese audience once again showed the ironclad friendship was deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries.

"We highly appreciate the Prime Minister Imran Khan's attendance of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in response to a question raised by APP during his regular briefing held here.

About warm welcome accorded to Pakistani contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, he said, "This once again shows that the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan is deeply rooted in the heart of the people and is supported by the two peoples."� Zhao Lijian remarked that the participation in the sports by Pakistani athletes and the vigorous support of different social sectors in Pakistan to the Beijing Games was in line with the fine tradition between the two countries for rendering mutual support.

"It also embodies Pakistan's determination to carry forward Olympic spirit and act on the Olympic ideal," he added.

The spokesperson said that the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony showed to the world China and the Chinese culture, adding, " It is part of our effort to deliver streamlined safe and splendid games to the world. It also shows the philosophy of building community with a shared future for all."� Since the start of the games, several organizations of the games had won praises from all sides.

"We believe that the Beijing 2022 will help to build more bridges for friendship and a platform for cooperation between China and all countries including Pakistan,"� he added.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who attended the opening ceremony, was very impressed and pleased by the warm welcome accorded to the Pakistani athlete.

In an interview with Global Times after during his visit, he said that when the Pakistani contingent was walking in, there was applause in the stadium. Apart from China that received the biggest applause, Pakistan was among the countries that got probably the next biggest applause in the stadium,� adding, We were all very impressed and pleased by that.

About holding of the '2022 Beijing Winter Olympics' in China, PM Khan said, "Being invited to watch the Winter Olympics was a great pleasure for me. I must say the event was so impressive. I've never seen an event like that, those fireworks and especially the effect of lighting. It was just out of this world."� Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, who was accompanying the Pakistani delegation, told APP that PM Imran Khan's attendance to the splendid opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics fully demonstrated Pakistan's support and solidarity with China.

"It also fully reflects the special feelings of the Pakistani people for their Chinese brethren,"� he added.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the Pakistani contingent participating in the athletes' parade in the National Stadium received a very warm welcome and applause from thousands of the Chinese spectators.

"The moment the Pakistani contingent entered the arena waving the national flag, it was given a big applause by the Chinese people after their own country's contingent. It showed their regard and affection for Pakistan," he added.

Pakistani athlete Muhammad Karim is the only skier participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics. He will take to the slopes on February 16 in the Yanging District at the China National Alpine Skiing Center.

The Pakistani top skier and a few officials were among the Pakistani contingent which participated in the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sports China Fine Visit Beijing Alpine February Olympics Event All From Top

Recent Stories

NA body directs ministry to resolve issue of allot ..

NA body directs ministry to resolve issue of allottees of OPF Valley

3 minutes ago
 SCCI in collaboration with PCS organizes seminar

SCCI in collaboration with PCS organizes seminar

4 minutes ago
 German ambassador to visit SCCI on Thursday

German ambassador to visit SCCI on Thursday

4 minutes ago
 Slovak Parliament Approves Agreement on Military C ..

Slovak Parliament Approves Agreement on Military Cooperation With US - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Youth killed on road in sargodha

Youth killed on road in sargodha

7 minutes ago
 UK MPs' report finds Brexit burdening businesses

UK MPs' report finds Brexit burdening businesses

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>