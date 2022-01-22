PM makes good wishes for Lahore Qalandars for upcoming seventh edition of PSL

(@Abdulla99267510)

Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Atif and Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Uman Dar call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed good wishes for the Lahore Qalandars (LQ) for the upcoming seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Qalandars Rana Atif and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today. Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Zahid and former fast bowler Aquib Javed were present there.

Rana Atif briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the team's past achievements and plans for the upcoming tournament.

At this, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his best wishes for Lahore Qalandars, appreciating that, “PSL has become a brand for Pakistan.”

The PM also appreciated decision of choosing a young man as a captain of the team. He said that youth always change results and the Lahore Qalandars could win the PSL trophy this time.

Imran Khan also lauded the LQ over its latent hunt program, saying that it made a different positive among other franchises of PSL and the talent hunt program is a franchise specialty.