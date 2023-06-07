UrduPoint.com

PM Nominates Najam Sethi As Candidate For Post Of PCB Chairman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2023 | 08:58 PM

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of PCB chairman  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his meeting with Najam Sethi has expressed his complete confidence in Sethi's leadership abilities to head the board.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2023) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday made an official nomination, selecting Najam Sethi as the candidate for the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to reliable sources on Wednesday.

During a meeting between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Najam Sethi, the Chairman of the PCB's Management Committee, the Prime Minister expressed his complete confidence in Sethi's leadership abilities to head the board.

The sources revealed that the Prime Minister would soon receive two Names from the PCB's Governors board, with Najam Sethi being the preferred choice for the position of PCB Chairman. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed Sethi to expedite the process of conducting elections for the PCB Chairman.

In the meeting, Najam Sethi provided Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif with a comprehensive briefing on various cricket-related matters.

This included updates on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, the revival of the PCB's 2014 constitution, and the progress of preparations for the World Cup in India.

The sources further disclosed that elections for PCB districts have been successfully conducted in over 90 percent of the districts. Additionally, elections for 80 percent of the regions have been completed, and the Regional Inter-District Under-19 Cricket Tournament is scheduled to commence on June 15.

Najam Sethi also shared that a one-year cricket Calendar has been finalized and will be announced in the near future. Moreover, departmental cricket has been revived, with all departments actively forming their cricket teams.

