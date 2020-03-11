UrduPoint.com
PM Orders Probe Into Corruption Incident At Lahore Airport

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 06:29 PM

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore airport

The man who allegedly looted Australian Sports Journalist Dennis Freedman has been taken into custody.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11st, 2020) Taking notice of an incident of corruption at Lahore International Airport, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the officials concerned probe into the matter here on Wednesday.

Through Twitter account, Australian sports Journalist Dennis Freedman shared the story about how he was deprived of Rs 50,000 by an official at Lahore airport. Dennis, who was going to Melbourne, was in Lahore for coverage of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The journalist said that a man offered services to him for shifting of his luggage and later demanded money against the services.

He said the airport official also asked him to give him all Currency he had in his wallet.

Initially Dennis learnt that it was legitimate but later in the video he regretted over his act. The journalist said that he should have filed a complaint about the corruption.

As the video went viral on social media, Chief Operating Officer took notice of the incident and demanded the CCTV of that day from the Airport Security Force (ASF).

The sources said that airport official who took money from the Australian journalist was identified from the CCTV footage and was arrested from the airport.

