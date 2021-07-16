PM says he will bring cricket to Uzbekistan

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will introduce cricket to the people in Uzbekistan when relationship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan

TASHKENT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2021) Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said he would bring cricket to Uzbekistan to find young talented cricketers in the country.

He was addressing a joint press conference with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on day 1 of his two-day official visit to the country.

“I will bring cricket to Uzbekistan to find young talented cricketers,”said Khan.

He said: “Inshallah, when the relationship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan gets stronger, I will introduce cricket to the people here,”. The PM had

met earlier Afghanistan’s cricketers on his visit to the country. He assured smooth cricket relations between the two countries.