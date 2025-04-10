PM Shehbaz hails Noor Zaman for winning Under-23 World Squash Championship

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistani player Noor Zaman for winning the Under-23 World Squash Championship

MINSK (Belarus) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistani player Noor Zaman for winning the Under-23 World Squash Championship.

In a statement, the prime minister felicitated the entire nation on Noor Zaman's success.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said Noor Zaman had made Pakistan's name known all over the world with his game and the entire nation was proud of him.

"Inshallah, Pakistan will regain its lost position in the field of squash," the prime minister said.