PM Talent Hunt Badminton League Takes Place In Multan

Muhammad Rameez Published September 18, 2023 | 06:42 PM

The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for Men & Women in Badminton unveiled a new generation of rising stars on Monday at Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan

Ammara Rubab, the chief organiser of the event, told APP here that young athletes aged 15 to 25, under the watchful eyes of technical experts from Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, and the University of Sargodha, showcased their extraordinary talents during the trials.

"The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is dedicated to providing a platform for these budding athletes to display their exceptional skills on the court, fostering a spirit of healthy competition among the nation's youth," said Ammara, who is also the head of sports Kinniard College University.

She said: "As we move forward, we anticipate an exciting season filled with dedication, passion, and outstanding sporting accomplishments."

