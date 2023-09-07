PM talent hunt badminton trials takes place

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :By Sohail Ali Prime Ministers Talent Hunt Youth badminton Sports League trials for men and women concluded on Thursday successfully in Rawalpindi, showcasing an impressive array players who displayed their remarkable skills.

Ammara Rubab the organizer of the trials said here that the trials, attracted a substantial number of participants.

"The event was graced with the presence of esteemed selectors who diligently assessed the participants' abilities. Notably, high-ranking officials from the Higher education Commission attended the trials and engaged in conversations with the aspiring athletes, further uplifting the significance of this initiative", said Ammara who is the head of Kinniard college for women Lahore.

The University of Sargodha and Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, joined hands to organize the trials for male and female players, respectively. This collaboration underscores the commitment to nurturing talent and promoting gender equality in sports, she said.

" The journey of discovering exceptional talent continues as the next leg of trials is set to take place in Sialkot on the 12th and 13th of September at the Sports Gymnasium", said Ammara adding " This event promises to bring forth more outstanding athletes who aspire to make their mark in the world of Badminton".