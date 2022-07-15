UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PM Talent Hunt Hockey League under HEC in 5-district from July 23

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :A schedule of trials in connection with Talent Hunt Youth Hockey League has been announced in five districts under the Prime Minister's Youth Program organized by Higher education Commission Islamabad and Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar here.

According to a statement issued by Director Sports and Chief Organizer Bahra Karam, trials of hockey players of Peshawar Region will be held on July 19-20 at Islamia College Astro-Turf Hockey Ground Peshawar.

Hockey trials of players of Mardan Region will be held on July 23-24, 2022 at Mardan Sports Complex Hockey ground while Trials of Swat Region Hockey players will be held from August 2 and 3 at Astro-Turf Hockey Ground Makan Bagh, Swat.

The hockey Trials of players of Hazara Region will be held from August 17-18 at Abbottabad Police Hockey Ground. Trials of Bannu Region Hockey Players will be held at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium, Bannu Sports Complex.

Bahre Karam, a former international athlete who won four gold medals at international level for Pakistan, said that after trials and competitions, now under the Prime Minister's Youth Program, the supervision and hosting of trials for the Hockey League has also been given to the University of Peshawar, which is a great honor.

He said that in this regard we have full support. All this is possible only under his patronage, Bahre Kamran said. He assured full cooperation in this regard and we have all the best facilities. He said Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees in a short span of time introduced conducive environment for students to have more healthy activities and working on the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt in Hockey after hosting the Wrestling and Weightlifting Trials with Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan are key to hunt talented players.

He has taken special initiative to improve the sports facilities of the University of Peshawar including the grounds and in this regard they are also taking further steps which will provide facilities to the players on the one hand and our players would help reach at the national and international levels.

He said that arrangements have been made for hockey trials in connection with the Prime Minister's Youth Program. A day of preparation has been fixed for July 18 while the trials will start from July 19 at Islamia College Astro-Turf Hockey Ground in Peshawar. Up to 297 players have so far made their registration and similarly, a selection committee has also been appointed for the two-day trials.

The trials will start at 6.00 am while former hockey Olympian Rahim Khan will be the special guest. Vice Chancellor Peshawar University Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees will be the special guest on the occasion. Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University Peshawar Prof. Gul Majeed, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University, Director Sports Benazir Bhutto University Maria Samin jan, former Hockey Olympians have also been invited.

He said that the trials will be conducted in a transparent manner and only the players who perform on the field will be selected and if anyone has any objection to the selection during the trials, the player will be given the right of appeal.

He said that 297 from Peshawar region, 142 from Bannu and Kohat region, 169 from Mardan region, 141 from Hazara region and 40 from Dera Ismail Khan Regions are expected to be registered. One of the best hockey trials in all regions will be taken as it is a golden opportunity for young players to show their best abilities in these trials.

