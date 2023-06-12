UrduPoint.com

PM Talent Hunt Program: Youth To Join Football Trials In Multan On June 18

Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PM talent hunt program: Youth to join football trials in Multan on June 18

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Youngsters from 15-25 age group have been invited to join football trials at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) ground in Multan on June 18 under Prime Minister's talent hunt programme.

Players from schools and colleges would also attend the football trials and camps would be set up at BZU ground and sports ground for players' registration, said deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir while presiding over a meeting of the sports department here Monday.

The talent hunt programme was aimed at promoting football in the country, DC said. He asked officials to run an advocacy campaign to attract the maximum number of players at the trial.

Related Topics

Football Multan Prime Minister Sports Bahauddin Zakariya University June From

Recent Stories

Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolon ..

Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolonged illness

17 seconds ago
 Elections expected to be held in October or Novemb ..

Elections expected to be held in October or November: Sanaullah

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulan ..

Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulana Fazl

19 minutes ago
 UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Champi ..

UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Championship in October, November

28 minutes ago
 RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mo ..

RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mobility in public buses

28 minutes ago
 Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's ..

Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's talking about

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.