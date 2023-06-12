PM talent hunt program: Youth to join football trials in Multan on June 18

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Youngsters from 15-25 age group have been invited to join football trials at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) ground in Multan on June 18 under Prime Minister's talent hunt programme.

Players from schools and colleges would also attend the football trials and camps would be set up at BZU ground and sports ground for players' registration, said deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir while presiding over a meeting of the sports department here Monday.

The talent hunt programme was aimed at promoting football in the country, DC said. He asked officials to run an advocacy campaign to attract the maximum number of players at the trial.