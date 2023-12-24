Open Menu

PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League: Handball Trials Begins In Abbottabad

Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League: Handball trials begins in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) In connection with the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Youth sports League, Men Handball Trials have started at Kings Football Stadium, Abbottabad with the fourteen best players and three reserves being selected in the trials.

On this occasion, Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad Ahmed Zaman was the chief guest along with DSO Mansehra Aqib, international player of Pakistan Handball and brand ambassador of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball League, Hazrat Hussain, Additional Registrar Peshawar University Dr Noorzada and other important personalities were present.

Trials were held under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Peshawar University, The Director of Sports and Organizer and Coordinator of Peshawar University Bahre Karam, President of the Provincial Handball Association, is supervising the trials.

The selection committee comprises international players including Naveedur Rahman and additional registrar Dr Noorzada were also present. A large number of players participated in the trials. The trials would also be continued after which the selected players will be announced.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Mansehra Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

19 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

19 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

19 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

19 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

19 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

19 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports