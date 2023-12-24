PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League: Handball trials begins in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) In connection with the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Youth sports League, Men Handball Trials have started at Kings Football Stadium, Abbottabad with the fourteen best players and three reserves being selected in the trials.

On this occasion, Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad Ahmed Zaman was the chief guest along with DSO Mansehra Aqib, international player of Pakistan Handball and brand ambassador of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball League, Hazrat Hussain, Additional Registrar Peshawar University Dr Noorzada and other important personalities were present.

Trials were held under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Peshawar University, The Director of Sports and Organizer and Coordinator of Peshawar University Bahre Karam, President of the Provincial Handball Association, is supervising the trials.

The selection committee comprises international players including Naveedur Rahman and additional registrar Dr Noorzada were also present. A large number of players participated in the trials. The trials would also be continued after which the selected players will be announced.