PM Volleyball Talent Hunt Islamabad Trials Concludes

Under the auspices of Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) and Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC), Prime Minister's Volleyball Talent Hunt Islamabad trials concluded successfully here on Friday

The two-day activity held on February 23-24, is part of Federal region trials, being executed by COMSATS University Islamabad and Fatima Jinnah Women University.

Men's volleyball trials were held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad while the women's volleyball trials were held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) which was participated by a large number of youngsters.

Speaking as a chief guest of the ceremony, Former Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development of Pakistan Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, congratulated PMYP and HEC on the successful conduction of volleyball trials at Islamabad.

He said that it was a great joint initiative of PMYP and HEC to conduct a series of volleyball trials not only in the Federal region but in the different regions of the whole country.

He further said that it was a great opportunity for youth to participate in the trials to showcase their talent in different sports. This will, he continued, help youth to bring their hidden talent to limelight and ultimately represent the country on an international level.

The formal opening ceremony of volleyball trials in the federal region was held at COMSATS University Islamabad on February 22, in which Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan was the chief guest while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Executive Director Higher Education Commission, Dr.

Shaista Sohail were the guests of honour at the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that prior to this, women's Federal volleyball trials were held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi. Similarly, volleyball trials have already been successfully completed in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad, which would soon be followed by trials in remaining locations of the country.

Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is a flagship project of PMYP aiming at finding talent in 12 different sports including Badminton, Boxing, cricket, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Squash, Table Tennis, and Volleyball for men and women whereas Weightlifting and Wrestling for men only.

The trials are being held in 25 different locations in five different regions including Federal, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

The purpose of the said sports activities is to engage youth of Pakistan in healthy physical activities through sports according to the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as it is believed that Sports can play a critical role in transforming the youth into a self-confident, organized, and capable workforce that can bring positive social change and economic well-being in the country.

