PM Wins International Award Over His Contribution In Cricket

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:09 PM

PM wins international award over his contribution in cricket

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be awarded prestigious Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award next year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has been selected for prestigious Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award for his contribution and role for cricket.

The Prime Minister will be awarded next year.

According to a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan was selected for the "International Sports Personality" category of the award for devoting his life to sports. The PM Khan’s captaincy was also highlighted in the state as it led Pakistan to win the World Cup in 1992.

The ceremony of the 11th edition of the MBR Creative Sports Award was held on Monday at Deep Dive Dubai. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, the Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, also graced the occasion.

