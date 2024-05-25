PM Youth Talent Hunt National Handball League-2024 begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Handball got underway under the aegis of Directorate sports University of Peshawar with top 10 qualified teams from all across the country are taking part.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the League. Director General Sports University of Peshawar and international athlete Bahre Karam, Dr. Noorzada, Organizer Ehsan Khan, Sajjad Khan, players, officials of the Pakistan Handball Federation, representatives of the Higher education Commission were also present.

The Vice Chancellor announced the commencement of the League by cutting the ribbons in a colourful opening ceremony. The HEC representatives appreciated the University of Peshawar for being an active members hosting various Games under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program.

The official said that two teams from each provincial Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Federal Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part. Punjab have two teams White and Red and similar teams of other provinces including Islamabad. The Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir players are including in the Islamabad, having two teams.

In the opening match Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green defeated Balochistan Green by 30-18 in a thrilling match wherein the two teams were 17-8 at the first session play. The players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Greens and Balochistan Green presented excellent display of shooting which were largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Green's Faisal Shah converted eight shooting for the team which his excellent and perfect goals, followed by Waqas who scored nine goals, Ghoas Ali Shah made another four goals and Muhammad Talha scored 7 goals while Salam and Luqman scored one goal each.

For Balochistan, Sher Dil (05) goals, followed by Zain (02), Muhammad Riaz was the top scorer for Balochistan with his 7 individual goals, Sheroz made three goals and Qasim Khan scored one goal for Balochistan Green.

In the second match, Punjab Green recorded victory against Sindh Greens in a one-sided affairs. Punjab Green dominated the proceedings and did not allow Sindh Greens to strike back. Punjab scored with any regular interval and dominated the match.

Punjab Greens was leading first at 33-4 and similarly led the way with 39-6 by scoring 6 goals against two of Sindh Greens in the second session. For Punjab, Shahab and Saqib scored seven goals each with their perfect shooting while Junaid scored six individual goals and Usman and Asif slammed in four goals each, Ali Zahid and Asif, the other leading scorer with three goals each.

The matches were supervised by Muhammad Sufiyan and Dilshad Sher acted as referees while Mirza Sultan Mehmood, Ummar and Saleem Khan acted as field judges. There were two different grounds prepared for the League matches in the premises of University of Peshawar.