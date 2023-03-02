PM Youth Talent Hunt Program Women Volleyball trials begin in Swat

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) ::Under the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Program, the Women Volleyball trials started at three different Kabal Ground here Thursday wherein more than 80 women players participated.

On this occasion, Principal of Government Higher Secondary school Miss Salima was the chief guest. Former athlete Miss Sumayyah, former Pakistan team captain and national selector Abdul Rahim, Director sports Hazara University Khalid Jalal Shah, Director Distance education System Dr. Noorzada, selector Hidayatullah Khan, women selectors and national and other important personalities were also present on the occasion.

Under the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahzaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Sports League, the women's volleyball trials started in the Swat region under the supervision of Pakistan's national players Abdur Rahim with two national women selectors who will select 11 players. Khalid Jalal Shah said to facilitate the women players, we conducted the trials in three different venues and hopefully, good talent would come up as per the expectation and the objective of the program.

He said that there was a good talent of the women volleyball and other games in Swat but they lack opportunities to come forward but now after introducing of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Program, not only the women players in 10 different games but also the men players in 12 different games would come to the main pool of talent.

He said efforts have been taken by the Hazara University to conduct women volleyball trials all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so hopefully, good talent would come forward in future. He also appreciated Miss Sumayyah for keeping the players engaged in different games. He said training and coaching would be given to the selected players before the provincial league and later on two teams would be selected for the forthcoming national league.

He said the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program is ongoing due to the efforts of special assistant of the Prime Minister Youth Program Head Shaza Fatima, Prime Minister Advisor Amir Muqam, Higher Education Commission Islamabad Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Arif Rawan, DGHEC Javed Ali Memon. The women's trials in Hazara will be held on March 5-6, 2023 at the committee ground, Haripur, he added.