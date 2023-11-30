PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start from Dec 4

In connection with the Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt program, the table tennis trials will start from December 4 in Peshawar, Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Professor Dr. Gul Majeed told during a press conference here at his historical Islamia College premises on Thursday

Accompanied by Director Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, Professor Dr. Gul Majeed Khan said that it was decided to start the trials of the table tennis event from the first week of December in connection with the Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt program.

Trials will be held in this regard.

Ali Hoti said that Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Peshawar Professor Dr. Gul Majeed would formally inaugurate the Championship on December 4 at 11.00 a.m. Director of Sports Islamia College University and Organizing Secretary Ali Hoti and Basketball coach Firdous Afridi disclosed that all arrangements in this connection have been completed well in time.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed said that trials will be conducted in phases by dividing the province into five regions, according to which Peshawar trials will be held on December 5th and 6th, while on December 6th, 7th and 8th trials would be organized at Mardan.

The trials at Hazara region will be held on December 13 to 15, 2023 while the trials at Swat Region will be organized on December 18, 19 and 20.

He disclosed that the trials would be organized at Bannu on December 27-29. He said during the trials merits would be followed and genuine players would be given chances to come up from various regions to the provincial league and later on a team out of the provincial league would be constituted to represent KP in the National League part of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Boys and Girls Table Tennis League.

He thanked HEC for trusting Islamia College for organizing the event and said that Islamia College has played a key role in raising the name of our country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in addition to curricular activities as well as in extra-curricular activities.

The students of this historic school have shown their strength in the field of sports, he said. Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed said that four members of the selection committee has been constituted wherein Maqsood and Nadeem are from Punjab while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa members of the selection committee including Amina Mehmood, Kifayatullah Khan, Khawaja Haseeb and Iqra Rehman.