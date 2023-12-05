Open Menu

PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Trials For Boys, Girls Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published December 05, 2023 | 06:08 PM

The Table Tennis trials in connection with the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program got underway here at Islamia College University at the Takbeer indoor hall with more than 150 boys and girls from the Peshawar Region turned up

The chief guest of the opening ceremony was the Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University Peshawar Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan, who formally inaugurated the trials. Secretary KP Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah Khan Orakzai, table tennis coaches including Amna Khan, Saira Naz, Assistant Director sports Firdous Afridi, Deputy Registrar Shabbir, and Organizing Secretary of the event Ali Hoti, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Gul Majeed Khan said that they are thankful to the Higher education Commission (HEC) for allotting the boys and girls trials wherein after Peshawar Region, the trials would be held in all four Regions including Swat, Mardan, Hazara, and Bannu in which players from all the districts from across the province will be taking part.

Soon after completing the trial process in all five regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial League would be organized, followed by short-listing boys and girls teams for the national league. He said Islamia College University Peshawar is very grateful for organizing the event and all requirements will be implemented for transparency in the trials.

He said that there is no shortage of talent in table tennis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and this is the reason that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given birth to many international table tennis players. It should be clear that the table tennis trials will be held in five regions, starting from Peshawar region, followed by Mardan, Hazara, Swat, and Bannu regions.

