UrduPoint.com

PM Youth Talent Women Hockey Training Camp Begins In Charsadda

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PM Youth Talent Women Hockey Training Camp begins in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The two-day Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program Girls' Hockey training and coaching camp started here at Astro-Turf of the Abdul Wali sports Complex, Charsadda.

A total of 125 selected female athletes from Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Bannu and Peshawar divisions turned up for the camp inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Hamza Zahoor.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sports, Youth, Culture and Political Affairs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Amir Muqam, Directorate General Sports Higher education Commission (HEC), Directorate Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Professor Dr Shafia Ahmad, Deputy Director Sports SBBWU Mariyyah Samin, DSO Tahseenullah Khan, Assistant Nousheen, Salma Faiz, hockey coaches and trainers, and other personalities were also present at the event.

Qualified coaches are training the hockey players, who were selected in the first phase under the programme at the regional level from Bannu, Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Hazara and Charsadda.

The 125 selected players would represent their respective regions first at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Hockey League and later out of 125, the best 36 would advance to the National League to be played at National Hockey Stadium Karachi this month.

Talking to the media, Coordinator for Women Hockey, Mariyyah Samin said that all arrangements had been made and the women hockey players were accommodated in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Hostel. She said after the camp, League Hockey would be organised among all five teams, from which the best players would be selected for the National Hockey League. The two national selectors from Karachi and Lahore were also coming to select 36 for the 18-member teams who would represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Hockey League, she added.

MAriyyah highlighted that the best teams from different zones were participating in the National League with the aim to prepare the best hockey teams of Pakistan who will represent the country not only at the national but also at the international level in the future.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Swat Amir Muqam Mardan Charsadda Malakand Women HEC Media Event All From Best

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to showcase range of new and ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to showcase range of new and exciting features

11 minutes ago
 Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its ..

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its activities

41 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

2 hours ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

2 hours ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.