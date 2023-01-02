PM Youth Talent Women Hockey Training Camp begins in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The two-day Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program Girls' Hockey training and coaching camp started here at Astro-Turf of the Abdul Wali sports Complex, Charsadda.

A total of 125 selected female athletes from Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Bannu and Peshawar divisions turned up for the camp inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Hamza Zahoor.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sports, Youth, Culture and Political Affairs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Amir Muqam, Directorate General Sports Higher education Commission (HEC), Directorate Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Professor Dr Shafia Ahmad, Deputy Director Sports SBBWU Mariyyah Samin, DSO Tahseenullah Khan, Assistant Nousheen, Salma Faiz, hockey coaches and trainers, and other personalities were also present at the event.

Qualified coaches are training the hockey players, who were selected in the first phase under the programme at the regional level from Bannu, Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Hazara and Charsadda.

The 125 selected players would represent their respective regions first at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Hockey League and later out of 125, the best 36 would advance to the National League to be played at National Hockey Stadium Karachi this month.

Talking to the media, Coordinator for Women Hockey, Mariyyah Samin said that all arrangements had been made and the women hockey players were accommodated in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Hostel. She said after the camp, League Hockey would be organised among all five teams, from which the best players would be selected for the National Hockey League. The two national selectors from Karachi and Lahore were also coming to select 36 for the 18-member teams who would represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Hockey League, she added.

MAriyyah highlighted that the best teams from different zones were participating in the National League with the aim to prepare the best hockey teams of Pakistan who will represent the country not only at the national but also at the international level in the future.