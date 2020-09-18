The team of Prime Minister 1000 Ground Project headed by Murad Ali Mohmand Friday visited Abbottabad district and inspected various sites selected for the development of sports infrastructure

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The team of Prime Minister 1000 Ground Project headed by Murad Ali Mohmand Friday visited Abbottabad district and inspected various sites selected for the development of sports infrastructure.

The visit was made on the request of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Aurangzeb.

The team was warmly received there and MPA Sardar Auranmgzeb along with them visited different sites besides inspecting additional land to be provided for the construction of the playing facility.

Talking to media men during the visit, MPA Aurangzeb thanked the Prime Minister 1000 Ground Project team and lauded Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak for taking prompt action as far as providing playing field facilities to the youth of the area.

MPA Aurangzeb also appreciated Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for issuing special instructions on his request for sending the team to inspect different sites for the construction of different sports facilities.

He also thanked Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak for taking initiative of involving the youth of the area in the ongoing KP Under-16 Talent Hunt Scheme-2020.

Asfandyar has taken all possible steps for the promotion of sports in the province and certainly initiating Talent Hunt Scheme-2020 to find out new talent at grassroots level besides monitoring all the ongoing mega projects in the province.

In this regard, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, along with Deputy Director Amir Muhammad Betni, District Sports Officer Abbottabad Muhammad Waseem and Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb paid a visit to various Union Councils of Abbottabad and witnessed the land selected for the construction of playing fields and other facilities.

Murad Ali Mohmand disclosed that they have already prepared PC-I and collected 10 Kanals of land at Chamanka UC Majwa. A cricket ground will be constructed on 20 Kanals of land at Bandi Tai Khan Havelian.

The scheme has also been approved in UC Namli Mera, people have donated land in UC Bagnotar, Murad Ali Mohmand said, adding, "The scheme of UC Nagri Bala has already been approved."