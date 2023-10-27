Open Menu

PM's Talent Hunt Squash League Kicked Off, Four Matches Decided On First Day

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Professional Squash League was formally opened at Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Friday. Four matches were decided in girls and boys categories on the first day.

According to the results, Rawalpindi defeated Sialkot by 0-3 in the girls round. In the boys matches, Lahore defeated Faisalabad by two games to zero in both the girls and boys categories.

About the matches held at BZU squash court, focal person of the event Abida Khan said that Palwasha of Rawalpindi defeated Bisma Batool of Sialkot by 08_11 and 06_11. Areej from Rawalpindi beat Sialkot's Fajar Shehbaz with 11-0, 11-07.

In the third match, Areej from Rawalpindi overcame Sialkot by two games to zero against Sialkot's Fajr Shehbaz.

In the girls matches, Sarah of Lahore beat Ayman of Faisalabad 02_11. And Fajr of Lahore defeated Maryam GMD of Faisalabad from 02_11 and 02_11.

In Boys category, Kaleemullah of Lahore defeated Usman of Faisalabad by 02_11 and 01_11 and Zain of Lahore won against Riaz of Faisalabad by 03_11 and 03_11. Shozib Ali, Amjad Ali, Naqash Shahid and Tahoor performed as umpire.

Ghazanfar Raan was the official scorer.

Registrar BZU Zubair Ahmed Khan and Chairperson department of Psychology BZU Professor Dr Sarwat Sultan were the chief guests.

APP/sak

1600 hrs

