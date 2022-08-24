PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :In connection with the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's Youth Talent Program, the Boys trials concluded under the aegis of Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar at historical Islamia College University ground on Wednesday.

A record 201 players from Peshawar region participated in the trials. Hockey Olympian Rahim Khan, Project Director HEC Rafafat Ali Naz, Director of Sports Peshawar University Bahr Karam, Provincial Leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N Afzal Hayat, Director of Distance education Dr. Noor Zada, Director of Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, President of Provincial Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Former International Footballer Captain (Retd) Arshad Khan, Malik Hidayatul Haque and other important personalities were present.

In the light of the special instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Peshawar University under the supervision of PM's Advisor Amir Maqam and Special Assistant Shaza Fatima, the trials of both boys and girls were held simultaneously.

The trials for female held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University and Boys Trials held under the aegis of Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar at historical Islamia College University.

Hockey Olympian Rahim Khan, Ziaur Rehman Banuri, Asif islam, Muhammad Waqas and Bahre Karam monitored the trails of the boys while Zia Ur Rehman, Asif Islam, Ms. Sadaf of University of Rawalpindi and former hockey players and Ms. Maria Samin Jan thoroughly check the girls trials.

A total of 30 players each would be short-listed out of the girls and boys trials in the first phase and in the second a total Names of the top 25 players would be announced for the camp training and coaching under qualified coaches.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Coordinator Engineer Arif Rawan said that in the light of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's instructions, and supervision of the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and promotion of culture, tourism and sports promotion Engr. Amir Muqam, steps are being taken to promote sports across the country.

An example of this is that the trials for wrestling and weightlifting have been completed in twelve different games, while the hockey trials are being held for which the schedule has been fixed. Regions have been added and players from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad regions will also be included.

Twelve sports programs will continue in the same way wherein out of 10 for both boys and girls so to ensure facilities equally to girls and boys in the light of the Directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shabaz Sharif.

From these trials, the best teams will be selected, a youth league will be held among them, and the national hockey league will be organized between the winning teams. The best arrangements have been made for the players only and it has been ensured that the players would be short-listed purely on merits.

He said on August 27-28, trials will be held at General Ehsan Sports Complex, on August 31 to Sept 1 trials will be held at Makan Bagh Hockey ground at Swat, Sept 5-6 trials would be held Abbottabad, Bannu trials will be held on September 8 and 9 at Qazi Mohib Hockey Ground.