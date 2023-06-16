The trials for Women Football Program of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt of the first day were completed here at police ground, under the supervision of the organizing secretary and the Director of Sports Bacha Khan University Shabnam Khattak

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The trials for Women Football Program of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt of the first day were completed here at police ground, under the supervision of the organizing secretary and the Director of Sports Bacha Khan University Shabnam Khattak.

The chief guests inaugurated the trails at the police ground and interacted with the participating girls during the trials.

Shabnam Khattak briefed them about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Youth Talent Hunt Program and its Primary objective was to raise awareness about women's sports and discover hidden talent in marginalized areas.

She said that successful trials have already been conducted in Chitral and Swat, and similar trials will continue in other regions, including the second phase in Abbottabad.