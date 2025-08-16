PMYP-Lahore Qalandars Cricket Trials In Twin Cities A Resounding Success
Muhammad Rameez Published August 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) talent hunt cricket trials, powered by Lahore Qalandars, concluded successfully in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, drawing thousands of passionate young cricketers from the twin cities.
The two-day trials witnessed an overwhelming response, with boys and girls turning up in large numbers to demonstrate their cricketing skills and passion for the game, said a press release.
Following extensive assessments by qualified coaches and Lahore Qalandars’ dedicated staff, one team each of boys and girls was selected from both Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The initiative not only highlighted the depth of cricketing talent in the region but also reaffirmed the government’s vision to empower youth through sports.
Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana lauded the enthusiasm and commitment of Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s youth, who thronged the venue in their thousands. He described the trials as “a remarkable success” and expressed his delight at the discovery of top cricketing talent from the twin cities.
Atif Rana extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and the Higher education Commission (HEC) for their great support in making the nationwide trials possible. He asserted that such initiatives were instrumental in building a stronger sporting culture in Pakistan.
The selected players, brimming with excitement, also shared their joy and appreciation. They thanked the Prime Minister, PMYP, and Lahore Qalandars for providing them with such a unique and prestigious platform, which they described as a dream opportunity to excel at the highest levels of cricket. They vowed to work hard, represent Lahore Qalandars with pride, and bring international recognition and glory to Pakistan.
The Islamabad and Rawalpindi chapter of the PMYP-Lahore Qalandars talent hunt cricket trials has once again proven that Pakistan’s youth are brimming with potential, ready to make their mark on the global stage when provided with the right opportunities.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..
Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
More Stories From Sports
-
PMYP-Lahore Qalandars cricket trials in twin cities a resounding success2 minutes ago
-
Nolberto Solano begins new chapter with Pakistan football as head coach12 minutes ago
-
Body of Chinese mountaineer recovered22 minutes ago
-
LBA hosts Independence Day bridge tournament3 hours ago
-
Shooting competition held at SSU headquarters to celebrate Independence Day,”Maarka-e-Haq” Victo ..1 day ago
-
Independence Day ,“Maarka-e-Haq” celebrations concluded with 160 sporting events across Sindh1 day ago
-
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain1 day ago
-
National team’s training camp kicks off1 day ago
-
Emma overjoyed to receive Youth Excellence Award1 day ago
-
Ghazanfar bag Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship title1 day ago
-
ACP congratulates Shehroze Kashif on being awarded the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz1 day ago
-
Chengdu's "Little Green Peppers" redefine hospitality at The World Games 20251 day ago