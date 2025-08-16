PMYP-Lahore Qalandars cricket trials in twin cities a resounding success

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) talent hunt cricket trials, powered by Lahore Qalandars, concluded successfully in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, drawing thousands of passionate young cricketers from the twin cities.

The two-day trials witnessed an overwhelming response, with boys and girls turning up in large numbers to demonstrate their cricketing skills and passion for the game, said a press release.

Following extensive assessments by qualified coaches and Lahore Qalandars’ dedicated staff, one team each of boys and girls was selected from both Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The initiative not only highlighted the depth of cricketing talent in the region but also reaffirmed the government’s vision to empower youth through sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana lauded the enthusiasm and commitment of Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s youth, who thronged the venue in their thousands. He described the trials as “a remarkable success” and expressed his delight at the discovery of top cricketing talent from the twin cities.

Atif Rana extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and the Higher education Commission (HEC) for their great support in making the nationwide trials possible. He asserted that such initiatives were instrumental in building a stronger sporting culture in Pakistan.

The selected players, brimming with excitement, also shared their joy and appreciation. They thanked the Prime Minister, PMYP, and Lahore Qalandars for providing them with such a unique and prestigious platform, which they described as a dream opportunity to excel at the highest levels of cricket. They vowed to work hard, represent Lahore Qalandars with pride, and bring international recognition and glory to Pakistan.

The Islamabad and Rawalpindi chapter of the PMYP-Lahore Qalandars talent hunt cricket trials has once again proven that Pakistan’s youth are brimming with potential, ready to make their mark on the global stage when provided with the right opportunities.