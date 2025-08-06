Open Menu

PMYP-Qalandars Cricket Talent Hunt Lands On Wednesday In Lahore

SanaUllah Nagra Published August 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

PMYP-Qalandars Cricket Talent Hunt Lands on Wednesday in Lahore

The next phase of the nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt Trials under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) is set to begin on Wednesday in Lahore. The initiative is being jointly organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Lahore Qalandars.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) According to Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, the overwhelming participation from young cricketers across Pakistan reflects the nation’s enduring passion for the sport.

He added that the enthusiasm isn’t limited to just the players—parents, cricket clubs, and local associations are also actively encouraging participation and nominating talented athletes.
“So far, more than 122,000 young players have registered and taken part in the trials held across various regions of the country,” he said.

In Sindh alone, over 48,000 players turned up at trial venues in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad.
In Balochistan, 14,000 participants from five designated regions gathered at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta.

In Southern Punjab, trials in Bahawalpur and Multan collectively drew over 26,000 players. Faisalabad recorded around 20,000 participants, while more than 12,000 young cricketers joined the trials in Sargodha.
HEC Director sports Javed Memon said that such large-scale participation is evidence that the initiative is effectively engaging youth in positive, healthy, and competitive activities.
Teams from HEC, the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, and Lahore Qalandars are actively present at the venues to ensure a transparent selection process and to give young players full opportunities to showcase their talent.
Following the two-day Lahore trials, the next phases will be held in Sialkot and Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Faisalabad Balochistan Quetta Technology Sports Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Young Hyderabad Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Larkana Lahore Qalandars Sialkot HEC From

Recent Stories

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

51 minutes ago
 China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Mari ..

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

1 hour ago
 Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral ..

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record

2 hours ago
 OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be cust ..

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

4 hours ago
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in counte ..

US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA Worl ..

10 hours ago
 UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

11 hours ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

13 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports