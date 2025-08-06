PMYP-Qalandars Cricket Talent Hunt Lands On Wednesday In Lahore
SanaUllah Nagra Published August 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
The next phase of the nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt Trials under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) is set to begin on Wednesday in Lahore. The initiative is being jointly organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Lahore Qalandars.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) According to Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, the overwhelming participation from young cricketers across Pakistan reflects the nation’s enduring passion for the sport.
He added that the enthusiasm isn’t limited to just the players—parents, cricket clubs, and local associations are also actively encouraging participation and nominating talented athletes.
“So far, more than 122,000 young players have registered and taken part in the trials held across various regions of the country,” he said.
In Sindh alone, over 48,000 players turned up at trial venues in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad.
In Balochistan, 14,000 participants from five designated regions gathered at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta.
In Southern Punjab, trials in Bahawalpur and Multan collectively drew over 26,000 players. Faisalabad recorded around 20,000 participants, while more than 12,000 young cricketers joined the trials in Sargodha.
HEC Director sports Javed Memon said that such large-scale participation is evidence that the initiative is effectively engaging youth in positive, healthy, and competitive activities.
Teams from HEC, the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, and Lahore Qalandars are actively present at the venues to ensure a transparent selection process and to give young players full opportunities to showcase their talent.
Following the two-day Lahore trials, the next phases will be held in Sialkot and Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation
China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record
OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA Worl ..
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
More Stories From Sports
-
PMYP-Qalandars Cricket Talent Hunt Lands on Wednesday in Lahore1 minute ago
-
Mansehra wins U-16 3×3 Basketball championship in Abbottabad15 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomorrow17 hours ago
-
Afghanistan announces preliminary squad for Asia Cup and T20 tri-nation series22 hours ago
-
National hockey players unhappy with PHF over non-payment of int’l daily allowance22 hours ago
-
Maguire allowed to resume bowling in international cricket22 hours ago
-
David fined for breaching ICC code of conduct17 hours ago
-
PMYP-Qalandars Cricket Talent Hunt Lands on Wednesday23 hours ago
-
Trials of KP athletes for Youth Games on August 9 at Hayatabad2 days ago
-
IBSA welcomes Alamgir Shaikh’s appointment to World Pool Board2 days ago
-
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of WI tour2 days ago
-
Road to FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: EuroHockey C'ship Preview2 days ago