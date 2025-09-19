PMYP-Qalandars Cricket Trials Spark Massive Youth Participation In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Muhammad Rameez Published September 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) cricket talent hunt, powered by Lahore Qalandars, continued its inspiring journey across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with consecutive trials held in Kohat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar.
The events witnessed overwhelming participation, as thousands of young boys and girls turned up brimming with energy, determination, and dreams of representing Pakistan on the bigger stage, said a press release.
The nationwide initiative, aimed at unearthing the country’s next generation of cricket stars, has been met with resounding enthusiasm at every stop. In Kohat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar, aspiring cricketers displayed outstanding passion, discipline, and resilience, reflecting the deep-rooted cricket culture of the province.
With Lahore Qalandars’ professional setup providing technical expertise and structured opportunities, the trials have not only given youngsters a platform to showcase their skills but also instilled belief and confidence that their talent will be recognized at the highest levels.
CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and the Higher education Commission (HEC) for their vision and extraordinary support in empowering youth and women through cricket.
“This entire journey is only possible because of the tremendous support of our Prime Minister, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and HEC. Their commitment to youth and women’s cricket is commendable. I also want to thank the youth of Pakistan, who came out in huge numbers, turning these trials into a festival of cricket and hope. Their passion assures us that Pakistan’s cricketing future is in safe hands,” said Atif Rana.
Participants too voiced their appreciation for the initiative, thanking the Prime Minister, PMYP, and Lahore Qalandars for offering such a massive platform where they could display their prowess in front of seasoned professionals. Many young cricketers expressed confidence that this opportunity would open doors for them at national and international levels.
The overwhelming response in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reinforced the value of this landmark collaboration between PMYP and Lahore Qalandars. The trials now move forward with upcoming stops scheduled in Swat, Mardan, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit, where even greater excitement and participation are anticipated.
