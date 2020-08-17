PNF aims to develop young players

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) was holding a Pakistan Elite Netball Development Programme, aimed at developing the skills and techniques of young male and female players' in the game.

"The registration of players for the Development Programme was underway. Under this program, male and female players of three categories Under-15, U-17 and U-20 can register themselves and the registration will continue till August 31," PNF President Mudassar Razzaq Arain told APP.

Arian said the development programme would be of one year in which qualified coaches would impart basic training practices, rules and techniques of the game to the players'.

"The men and women from these categories would be included in the national team to participate in international tournaments to be held in Australia, UK, Singapore, Sri Lanka and UAE in 2021," he said.

He further said that the Asian level tournaments can be held in Pakistan with the patronage of the government. "The Asian level netball tournaments can be held in Pakistan with the help of the government.

There is no shortage of talent in the country but no sport in the world can develop without the patronage of the government and sponsors," he said and added that the sponsors need to focus on other sports like cricket.

To a question, he said Pakistan has won many medals and laurels in netball at the international level, therefore the government should pay more attention to this sport.

"Netball is being played by students in educational institutions with great enthusiasm and its competitions are also being held regularly," he said.

He said netball was an indoor sport and would be played for the first time in the Asian Indoor Games at Thailand from May 22 to 29, next year.

"The game of Netball originated in Britain from 1908 and is being played in 114 countries. The sport was recognized by the International Olympic Committee in 1995 and will be included in the Commonwealth Games," he said.

He also appealed the government to take concrete steps to end politics in sports so that sports could be promoted in the country.

