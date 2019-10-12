PNF announce 13-member team for South Asian Jr Netball Cship

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) on Saturday named a 13-member team for South Asian Junior Girls Under-16 Netball Championship-2019 scheduled to be held at Kathmandu, Nepal from October 18 to 22

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) on Saturday named a 13-member team for South Asian Junior Girls Under-16 Netball Championship-2019 scheduled to be held at Kathmandu October 18 to 22.

According to PNF President Mudassar Arain, the team was approved by PNF Chairman Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan.

Zainab Shujat would lead the team while Mahreen Sagar would assist her. Other players include Maheen Aleem, Yumna Sultani, Momal Khursheed, Ayman Rehman, Laiba Zulfiqar, Shezeen Fatima, Arshiya Jumani, Zainab Raheel, Umaima Uneeb, Deena Zahid and Iqra Shafique.

Shazia Yousaf would accompany the team as Coach while Nisha Sultan will be the Assistant Coach. The team was announced after 3-weeks training camp held at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi in which18 players took part.

He said that National team would leave for Nepal on October 16. A total of five countries including Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India and Maldives would take part in the Championship. Pakistan would play four matches in the Championship. Pakistan would face Nepal on October 18, Sri Lanka and India on October 19 and Maldives on October 20.

The final and third position matches would be played on October 22.