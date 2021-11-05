UrduPoint.com

PNF Girls Netball Championship Begins From Nov 09

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:16 PM

PNF Girls Netball Championship begins from Nov 09

The PNF Girls Netball championship 2021 under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation will start from November 9 at PSB Coaching Center Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The PNF Girls Netball championship 2021 under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation will start from November 9 at PSB Coaching Center Karachi.

President of Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arain said that preparations for the event are in full swing and the competition had five categories including Girls Under-13, Girls Under-15, Girls-17, Girls-19 and university (Open) categories.

The 32 teams had confirmed their participation in this mega event, said a communiqu�.

The managers' meeting will be held on November 8 in which the draw and rules of the tournament will be informed.

The finals of the tournament will be played on November 11.

The opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 09 at 11.00 am.

The PNF will awarded the trophies, medals, shields, certificates and prizes among the winner teams.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan November Event From

Recent Stories

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrason ..

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ conclude ..

11 minutes ago
 Pfizer says Covid pill 89% effective preventing ho ..

Pfizer says Covid pill 89% effective preventing hospitalisation, death

1 minute ago
 Two Chinese badminton players banned for match-fix ..

Two Chinese badminton players banned for match-fixing, betting

2 minutes ago
 France extends Covid pass rule to next summer

France extends Covid pass rule to next summer

2 minutes ago
 China vows no mercy for Taiwan independence 'dieha ..

China vows no mercy for Taiwan independence 'diehards'

2 minutes ago
 KP to get 10k Metric ton sugar next week: Food Min ..

KP to get 10k Metric ton sugar next week: Food Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.