PNF Girls Netball Championship begins from Nov 09

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The PNF Girls Netball championship 2021 under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation will start from November 9 at PSB Coaching Center Karachi.

President of Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arain said that preparations for the event are in full swing and the competition had five categories including Girls Under-13, Girls Under-15, Girls-17, Girls-19 and university (Open) categories.

The 32 teams had confirmed their participation in this mega event, said a communiqu�.

The managers' meeting will be held on November 8 in which the draw and rules of the tournament will be informed.

The finals of the tournament will be played on November 11.

The opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 09 at 11.00 am.

The PNF will awarded the trophies, medals, shields, certificates and prizes among the winner teams.