Open Menu

PNF Netball Cup From Oct 9

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 04, 2023 | 05:47 PM

PNF Netball Cup from Oct 9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The PNF Netball Cup under the auspices of the Pakistan Netball Federation in collaboration with Sindh Netball Association would start from October 9 at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi. According to Mudassar Arain, President of Pakistan Netball Federation, the preparations for the event have already been started.

A total of four categories of boys and as many of girls would be contested in the event.

These competitions include boys under 17 and girls under 13, under 15, under 17 and open category competitions.

The tournament would continue till October 12 and prizes would be distributed among the winning players at the end of the tournament.

The registration process for the teams participating in the tournament had already kicked off from October 1.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan President Of Pakistan October Event From

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

23 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

24 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

24 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

24 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

24 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

25 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

40 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

1 minute ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports