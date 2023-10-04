PNF Netball Cup from Oct 9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The PNF Netball Cup under the auspices of the Pakistan Netball Federation in collaboration with Sindh Netball Association would start from October 9 at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi. According to Mudassar Arain, President of Pakistan Netball Federation, the preparations for the event have already been started.

A total of four categories of boys and as many of girls would be contested in the event.

These competitions include boys under 17 and girls under 13, under 15, under 17 and open category competitions.

The tournament would continue till October 12 and prizes would be distributed among the winning players at the end of the tournament.

The registration process for the teams participating in the tournament had already kicked off from October 1.