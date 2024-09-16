PNF Netball Cup from Sep 18

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Netball Cup under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation will start from September 18 at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi.

According to Chairman, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassir Arain the preparations for the event were underway.

About 40 teams are participating in the tournament. One boys and five girls categories competitions will be held in the tournament, including girls under 13, girls under 15, girls under 17, girls under 19, girls open and boys open category.

The tournament will continue till September 21, and prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end of the tournament.