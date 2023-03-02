ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) has announced a four-member selection committee to pick the national junior team for the Asian Junior Girls Netball Championship.

According to the details, the selected team would participate in the Asian Junior Girls Netball Championship to be played in Korea in June this year.

The four-member selection committee has been approved by PNF President Mudassir Arain.

The selection committee would be headed by Muhammad Riaz while members include Ijaz ul Haq, Anwar Ahmed and Qurat ul Ain.

The national junior girls team selection would be held on March 12 at the PSB Coaching Center Karachi and girls from all over the country can participate in the trials.