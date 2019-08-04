UrduPoint.com
PNF Wants Netball Included In National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

PNF wants netball included in National Games

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) skipper Muhammad Akhtar has demanded Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to include netball in the National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November.

Akhtar in a statement issued here, said Pakistan team had clinched silver medal two times in the South Asian Netball Championship.

Netball had been included in the National Games in previous years in 2007, 2010 and 2012, he said.

He said federations and associations must keep their differences aside for the cause of sports and should include netball in the Games.

It would be injustice with the players if netball is not be included in the Games, he said.

Akhtar appealed Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza and POA president Arif Hasan to include netball in the Games.

