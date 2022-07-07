POA announces names of athletes for Olympic scholarships for Paris 2024

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has announced names of 13 athletes for Olympic scholarships for Paris 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has announced Names of 13 athletes for Olympic scholarships for Paris 2024.

"All codal formalities have been completed and athletes have signed contracts for Olympic scholarships for Athletes - Paris 2024 Individual", said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, secretary, POA, here on Thursday.

"The athletes have secured USD 625 per month from January 2022 to August 2024," he said.

Following are the names of athletes: Arshad Nadeem, Athletics, Mahoor Shahzad, Badminton, Usman Chand, Shooting, Gulfam Joseph, Shooting, Anna Ibtisam, Shooting, Kishmala Talat, Shooting, Rasam Gull Shooting, Jehanara Nabi, Swimming, Perniya Zaman Khan, Table Tennis, Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, Weightlifting, Muhammad Bilal, Wrestling and Muhammad Inam Wrestling.

Khalid said It is expected that the first tranche of USD 2500 to each scholarship holder will be issued as a first tranche in coming weeks.

The beneficiary athletes and their National sports Federations or in certain cases their departments have been advised to devise programs to enable these athletes training and participation in international arenas including Olympic Qualification Programs.

"The POA will frequently meet athletes and their National Sports Federations to evaluate the utilisation of the scholarship in particular Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, president POA, has stressed that an appropriate amount may be decided mutually that shall be accepted as the pocket money for the individual athletes subsiding the economic impact upon athlete's personal lives," said secretary POA.

The POA would continue to provide details of the grant releases and programs to the national media frequently for the encouragement of the athletes, he asserted.