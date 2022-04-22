POA announces names of athletes for scholarships for Paris 3024 Olympics

On the recommendation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the IOC Olympic Solidarity has awarded Olympic Scholarships to a dozen Pakistani Athletes for training and preparation for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024

On the recommendation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the IOC Olympic Solidarity has awarded Olympic Scholarships to a dozen Pakistani Athletes for training and preparation for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024: This programme has been designed for the elite athletes who are training, and attempting to qualify, for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024, said Mohammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA here on Friday.

The Olympic scholarships have been started and the athletes will be paid from 1 January 2022 and will be divided into separate terms running for a four-month period each until 31 August 2024. Each athlete will be awarded USD650 per month scholarship for preparation of the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.

"Soon as the Contracts/Agreement of the Scholarship are signed by the athletes and National Federation, NOC Pakistan and OS, the scholarship will be activated," said the POA official.

Following athletes have been awarded the scholarships in their respective disciplines:-Arshad Nadeem, Athletics; Mahoor Shahzad, Badminton; Usman Chand, Shooting; Gulfam Joseph, Shooting; Anna Ibtisam, Shooting; Kishmala Talat, Shooting; Rasham Gull, Shooting; Jehanara Nabi, Swimming; Perniya Zaman Khan, Table Tennis; Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, Weightlifting; Muhammad Bilal, Wrestling; Muhammad Inam, Wrestling.

He said Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakistan Olympic Association, has congratulated and wished all athletes and respective National Federation/Services / Departments a very successful training and preparation venture to qualify for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024. He appreciated the POA Secretariat for getting this job done well in time.