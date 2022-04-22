UrduPoint.com

POA Announces Names Of Athletes For Scholarships For Paris 3024 Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 22, 2022 | 06:12 PM

POA announces names of athletes for scholarships for Paris 3024 Olympics

On the recommendation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the IOC Olympic Solidarity has awarded Olympic Scholarships to a dozen Pakistani Athletes for training and preparation for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :On the recommendation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the IOC Olympic Solidarity has awarded Olympic Scholarships to a dozen Pakistani Athletes for training and preparation for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024: This programme has been designed for the elite athletes who are training, and attempting to qualify, for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024, said Mohammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA here on Friday.

The Olympic scholarships have been started and the athletes will be paid from 1 January 2022 and will be divided into separate terms running for a four-month period each until 31 August 2024. Each athlete will be awarded USD650 per month scholarship for preparation of the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.

"Soon as the Contracts/Agreement of the Scholarship are signed by the athletes and National Federation, NOC Pakistan and OS, the scholarship will be activated," said the POA official.

Following athletes have been awarded the scholarships in their respective disciplines:-Arshad Nadeem, Athletics; Mahoor Shahzad, Badminton; Usman Chand, Shooting; Gulfam Joseph, Shooting; Anna Ibtisam, Shooting; Kishmala Talat, Shooting; Rasham Gull, Shooting; Jehanara Nabi, Swimming; Perniya Zaman Khan, Table Tennis; Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, Weightlifting; Muhammad Bilal, Wrestling; Muhammad Inam, Wrestling.

He said Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakistan Olympic Association, has congratulated and wished all athletes and respective National Federation/Services / Departments a very successful training and preparation venture to qualify for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024. He appreciated the POA Secretariat for getting this job done well in time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Noc Job Paris January August Olympics International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns demolition of Muslim-ow ..

Pakistan strongly condemns demolition of Muslim-owned properties in New Dehli

15 minutes ago
 Aitkaf at Data Gunj Bakhsh and Badshahi mosques

Aitkaf at Data Gunj Bakhsh and Badshahi mosques

11 seconds ago
 German Weapons Export Hit $1.6Bln in 2021 - Report ..

German Weapons Export Hit $1.6Bln in 2021 - Reports

12 seconds ago
 EU eyes deal to tame internet 'Wild West'

EU eyes deal to tame internet 'Wild West'

15 seconds ago
 Flourishing democracy in country owes lot to strug ..

Flourishing democracy in country owes lot to struggle of common people: Speaker

17 seconds ago
 Sri Lankan cricket team will visit Pakistan next m ..

Sri Lankan cricket team will visit Pakistan next month

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.