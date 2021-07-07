UrduPoint.com
POA Announces Pak Contingent For Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

POA announces Pak contingent for Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan Olympic Association on Wednesday announced 22-member Pakistan contingent which will take part in Tokyo Olympic being held later this month.

" As many as 22 Athletes, Athlete Support Personnel, Officials and Medical Support Personnel will be part of the contingent which includes in particular two Covid Liaison Officers for point of contact between contingent, POA and organizers", said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA here. Apart from those joining from overseas, all the contingent of Pakistan has been vaccinated and have submitted their Vaccination Certificates to the POA, he added.

The contingent details are as under with sports event, Names of athletes, their date of departure for Japan, Athletics, 200 M, Najma Parveen Athlete 22 Jul, 2021 (Islamabad).

Shagufta Noreen, Athlete Support Personnel , Javelin Throw, Arshad Nadeem Athlete, Syed Fiaz Hussain Bokhari Athlete Support Personnel , Badminton, women singles, Mahoor Shahzad Athlete,16 Jul, 2021 (Islamabad), Wajid Ali Chaudhry, Athlete Support Personnel , Judo -100KG, Shah Hussain Shah Athlete , Athlete Support Personnel, , Shooting , 10M Air Pistol , Gulfam Joseph, Athlete 16 Jul, 2021 (Islamabad), 25 M Rapid Fire Pistol Muhammad Khalil Akhtar, Athlete , Ghulam Mustafa Bashir Athlete, Shooting Team , Muhammad Farrukh Nadeem Athlete Support Personnel , Swimming , 100 M Freestyle, Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq , Athlete , 16 Jul, 2021 (Islamabad) , Ahmed Ali Khan Athlete Support Personnel , 50 M Freestyle , Bisma Khan Athlete , Mubasharah Bano Raza Athlete Support Personnel, Weightlifting 67 Kg , Talha Talib , Athlete Hafiz Imran Butt , Athlete Support Personnel.

Following are the contingent , Chef De Mission , Brig Muhammad Zaheer Akhtar, Vice President POA,COVID Liaison Officer, Javaid Shamshad Lodhi, Rep of Olympic Sports POA (Shooting), COVID Liaison Officer – Doctor, Dr. Asad Abbas Shah, Secretary POA Medical Commission, Admin Official, Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung, Member POA HR & Admin Committee.

POA official said it is pertinent to add that POA have long been in contact with Pakistan Sports board and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Tokyo Japan for safe and secure arrangements for the contingent.

" Our special thanks to the concerned National Sports Federation(s), Army, Navy, WAPDA, all the athletes and their coaches and officials for their support and cooperation enabling us to timely arrange their travelling arrangements and submission of Activity Plan at least thirty days before their departure. ", said Khalid Mahmood adding, "Our commendations and best wishes to IOC, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, Government and People of Japan for organizing the Olympic Games in very difficult times of Covid-19 – unbelievable job is being done".

