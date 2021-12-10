POA announces programme of Queen Baton Relay for Commonwealth Games

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said on Friday that the Queen's Baton Relay for the 22nd Commonwealth Games will arrive Pakistan on December 27

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said on Friday that the Queen's Baton Relay for the 22nd Commonwealth Games will arrive Pakistan on December 27.

"The Relay started it Commonwealth journey from the Buckingham Palace on October 7, and it's its journey of 72 nations is spread over 90,000 miles and it will reach Karachi on December 27 which is a big honour for our country", he said here.

From its total journey of 269 around the World the Queen's Baton will be with the citizens of Karachi for three days.

He said Commonwealth Games Association Pakistan's President, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has formed the Organizing Committee to welcome and celebrate the Baton Relay and hold different programs, to be led by Chairperson Fatima Lakhani, Deputy Chairman Syed Waseem Hashmi, Organizing Secretary, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Chief Coordinator Parvaiz Ahmed, Media Coordinator Asif Azeem.

Other members include Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Shafiq, Lt Col (retd) Muhammad NasirIjaz Tung, Nargis Rahimtoola Veena Salman Masood, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Tehmina Asif, and Asghar Baloch.Khalid Mahmood said Sindh Rangers, Sindh Police, Administrator DHA,Representative of Commissioner Sindh, Rep of Administrator Karachi Metropolitan, Representative of Sindh sports board and POA will also be part of the Organizing Committee of QBR Event.