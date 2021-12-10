UrduPoint.com

POA Announces Programme Of Queen Baton Relay For Commonwealth Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:04 PM

POA announces programme of Queen Baton Relay for Commonwealth Games

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said on Friday that the Queen's Baton Relay for the 22nd Commonwealth Games will arrive Pakistan on December 27

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said on Friday that the Queen's Baton Relay for the 22nd Commonwealth Games will arrive Pakistan on December 27.

"The Relay started it Commonwealth journey from the Buckingham Palace on October 7, and it's its journey of 72 nations is spread over 90,000 miles and it will reach Karachi on December 27 which is a big honour for our country", he said here.

From its total journey of 269 around the World the Queen's Baton will be with the citizens of Karachi for three days.

He said Commonwealth Games Association Pakistan's President, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has formed the Organizing Committee to welcome and celebrate the Baton Relay and hold different programs, to be led by Chairperson Fatima Lakhani, Deputy Chairman Syed Waseem Hashmi, Organizing Secretary, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Chief Coordinator Parvaiz Ahmed, Media Coordinator Asif Azeem.

Other members include Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Shafiq, Lt Col (retd) Muhammad NasirIjaz Tung, Nargis Rahimtoola Veena Salman Masood, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Tehmina Asif, and Asghar Baloch.Khalid Mahmood said Sindh Rangers, Sindh Police, Administrator DHA,Representative of Commissioner Sindh, Rep of Administrator Karachi Metropolitan, Representative of Sindh sports board and POA will also be part of the Organizing Committee of QBR Event.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Rangers Police Sports Nargis October December Olympics Media Event From

Recent Stories

Suspect in 2017 Istanbul nightclub attack detained ..

Suspect in 2017 Istanbul nightclub attack detained in Kyrgyzstan: official

1 minute ago
 European phase of Khalistan referendum starts as S ..

European phase of Khalistan referendum starts as Sikhs seek separate homeland

1 minute ago
 33 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

33 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Big names dominate opening day play of J.A Zaman o ..

Big names dominate opening day play of J.A Zaman open golf championship

1 minute ago
 Swiss eye far-reaching restrictions to fight Covid ..

Swiss eye far-reaching restrictions to fight Covid

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan called on Punj ..

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan called on Punjab Sports Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.