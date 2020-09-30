UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POA Announces Winners Of Olympic Day 2020 Art Competition

Muhammad Rameez 57 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:05 PM

POA announces winners of Olympic Day 2020 Art Competition

By Sohail Ali Pakistan Olympic Associations Culture & Olympic Heritage Commission (POAC&OHC) organized National Level painting Competition in connection with the Olympic Day 2020 in which young artists from all across the country participated

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan Olympic Associations Culture & Olympic Heritage Commission (POAC&OHC) organized National Level painting Competition in connection with the Olympic Day 2020 in which young artists from all across the country participated.

The theme of the competition were "Paint where you Train", "Paint the Champions" and "Paint your Game", said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA here on Wednesday.

" A total of 240 paintings and sculptures were received. Ms. Zainab Shaukat, Ms. Zainab Fatima members of the Commission and two Art Educators completed the process of shortlisting of 58 x art works", he said " 58 x shortlisted artifacts were displayed on 29 September 2020 at Pakistan Olympic House; a 3 x members jury, consisting of Mr. Kamran Lashari, Chairman, POAC&OHC, Mr. Ahmer Mallick, Secretary, POAC&OHC and Mr.

Ghulam Muhammad, a visual artist made the final selection of winners", POA Secretary said.

Following are the Top 9 x Winners , Muneeba Urooj - 17 Year � Islamabad, Javeria Mobeen � 17 Year � Lahore, Muhammad Shayan � 15 Year � Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ramzan � 17 Year � Chishtian, Muhammad Rehan Khalid � 15 Year� Rawalpindi, Ayesha Noor � 14 Year � Rawalpindi, Muhammad Shayan � 15 Year � Rawalpindi , Mahr Afroz Khanum - 20 Year - Lahore,Abdullah Noman � 14 Year � RawalpindiSpecial Prizes, Saliha Shafqat � 17 Year � Rawalpindi, Enasa Aziz � 16 Year � Lahore.

A prize distribution ceremony shall be organized, by inviting the winners along with their parents, at Pakistan Olympic House in near future. Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan , President POA will award the prize to the winners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Young Rawalpindi Chishtian September 2020 Olympics All From Top

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

1 minute ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

1 minute ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

2 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

2 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

14 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.