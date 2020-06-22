POA asks athletes, masses to attend live IOC Instagram session on Olympics Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has asked athletes, sports leaders and masses to join International Olympic Committee's (IOC) at live Instagram session to commemorate Olympics Day on Tuesday.

The Olympics Day is celebrated on June 23 to cherish the birth of modern Olympics as envisioned by Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of IOC.

Though the festivity includes sports, cultural and artistic activities by masses, this time to prevent the havocs of pandemic, the Global Olympic Family is celebrating the day by organizing the largest global online workout under the auspices of IOC.

"The athletes shall collaborate within the virtual space to demonstrate their workout to foster the Olympism and recognizing that the sports have become more important than ever to combat the pandemic on the biggest digital platform," Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary general of POA said in a statement.

According to Khalid Pakistan tennis star and international medalist Aisam–ul-Haq Qureshi will be the part of this biggest global workout.

"We encourage athletes, sports leaders and people of Pakistan to attend the live session on the Official Instagram handle of Olympics," Khalid added.

Moreover athletes, sports leaders and masses are also invited to become part of the Olympic Day festivities by sharing their messages of peace, friendship and Olympism and foremost messages (videos and paintings), saluting the frontline workers who are shielding the humanity from the COVID-19 by tagging www.facebook.com/NOCPak (Facebook), @nocpakistan (Twitter),@nocpakistan (Instagram) & @nocpakistan, (Youtube).

The POA said that its programme would continue till July 5 and participants in the celebrations would be awarded with the internationally recognized certificate of participation.

The National Olympic Committee said that it in recognition of the power of Olympic Values education Programme would be organising digital classes wherein national champions including world champion wrestler Muhammad Inam would share their valuable sporting knowledge with students and youngsters of different schools. "This partnership will go long way in development of future athletes and sports leaders in Pakistan.