POA awards Olympic scholarships for athletes to prepare them for Summer Olympic Games 2024

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :On recommendation of Pakistan Olympic Association, IOC Olympic Solidarity has awarded Olympic scholarships to 12 athletes of the country for training and preparation for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The athletes awarded scholarships include Arshad Nadeem - Athletics, Mahoor Shahzad - Badminton, Usman Chand - Shooting, Gulfam Joseph - Shooting, Anna Ibtisam - Shooting, Kishmala Talat - Shooting, Rasam Gull - Shooting, Jehanara Nabi - Swimming, Perniya Zaman Khan - Table Tennis, Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt - Weightlifting, Muhammad Bilal - Wrestling and Muhammad Inam - Wrestling, according to Secretary General POA Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

The program has been designed for the elite athletes who are training, and attempting to qualify, for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The Olympic scholarship will start on 1 January 2022 and will be divided into separate terms running for a four-month period each until 31 August 2024. Each athlete will be awarded USD 650/- per month scholarship for preparation of the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Soon as the contracts/agreement of the scholarship are signed by the athletes and National Federation, NOC Pakistan and OS, the scholarship will be activated.

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Arif Hasan HI(M), President POA congratulated and wished all athletes and respective National Federation/Services / Departments a very successful training and preparation venture to qualify for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024. He further appreciated the POA Secretariat for getting this job done well in time.