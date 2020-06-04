POA condoles death of ex-president Wrestling Federation

President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan is deeply grieved at the demise of Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar, former president Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), who passed away on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan is deeply grieved at the demise of Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar, former president Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), who passed away on Thursday.

The POA chief and all members of the Olympic family expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members, said POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here.

"May Allah Almighty, in His Infinite mercy, shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,".they said in a condolence message.

They said that the deceased would always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to wrestling sport as well as for promotion of kabaddi in Wapda and Pakistan.