UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POA Condoles Death Of Ex-president Wrestling Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:27 PM

POA condoles death of ex-president Wrestling Federation

President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan is deeply grieved at the demise of Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar, former president Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), who passed away on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan is deeply grieved at the demise of Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar, former president Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), who passed away on Thursday.

The POA chief and all members of the Olympic family expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members, said POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here.

"May Allah Almighty, in His Infinite mercy, shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,".they said in a condolence message.

They said that the deceased would always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to wrestling sport as well as for promotion of kabaddi in Wapda and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kabaddi May Olympics Family All

Recent Stories

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

15 minutes ago

Federal capital’s nine places to be sealed due t ..

28 minutes ago

Over 50 frontline soldiers affected, express worry ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt taking measures to curb locust sw ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations finalized for 16th Annual Exhibition ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.