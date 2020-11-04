POA condoles death of former hockey stalwart Rasheed Junior

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali.

President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of former Pakistan hockey Captain Abdul Rasheed Junior.

The President POA and all the Olympic Family of Pakistan on Wednesday expressed their heart sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for the boon of the departed soul.

May Allah Kareem in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength & courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Hockey sport in Pakistan.