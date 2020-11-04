UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POA Condoles Death Of Former Hockey Stalwart Rasheed Junior

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

POA condoles death of former hockey stalwart Rasheed Junior

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali.

President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of former Pakistan hockey Captain Abdul Rasheed Junior.

The President POA and all the Olympic Family of Pakistan on Wednesday expressed their heart sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for the boon of the departed soul.

May Allah Kareem in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength & courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Hockey sport in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Olympics Family All

Recent Stories

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria S ..

2 minutes ago

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

33 minutes ago

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

1 hour ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

1 hour ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.