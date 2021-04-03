POA condoles death of former Secretary PHF

President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of Col (retd) Zafar Ali Khan Zafri, Former National Hockey Champion/Olympian and Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation who passed away

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of Col (retd) Zafar Ali Khan Zafri, Former National Hockey Champion/Olympian and Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation who passed away.

May Allah Kareem in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and give strength & courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Hockey sport in Pakistan, said Secretary, POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

The President POA and all the Olympic Family of Pakistan expressed their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family and pray to Allah Almighty for the boon of the departed soul, he added.